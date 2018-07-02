Jimenez will miss two weeks with a strained left adductor, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The news certainly could have been worse for Jimenez, but he'll end up needing only a short time on the shelf, barring setbacks. He's sitting on the doorstep of the majors, having recently been promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, and has a chance to get called up later this season, though the White Sox can get an extra year of team control if they wait until mid-April next year, so these two weeks of lost development time are unlikely to be a major factor in his timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories