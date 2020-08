Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

By the time Jimenez joined in on Friday's fun with a seventh-inning homer, the game had already been decided. He's homered in two consecutive games and has nine for the season, tying him with several others at fourth in the majors. Over the last 11 games, Jimenez slashed .395/.409/.814 with six homers and 12 RBI, a stat line reminiscent of his breakout month of Sept. 2019.