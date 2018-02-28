White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Participates in hitting drills
Jimenez (knee) is expected to compete in a full capacity Thursday after spending Wednesday doing hitting drills, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez has been dealing with a little left knee soreness that cropped up earlier this week, but he's been able to complete field work and continue hitting over the past couple days. It doesn't appear as though the club is too concerned with this ailment and it's expected that he will be able to play in Cactus League games in the near future.
