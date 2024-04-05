Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list by the White Sox on Friday, retroactive to April 2, with a left adductor strain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez suffered the injury Sunday, but the White Sox had kept him on the active roster in hopes that he could be ready to play this weekend. Clearly, that didn't happen, although Jimenez will be eligible to return in a week since the roster move is retroactive. Gavin Sheets will continue to fill in at designated hitter against righties, and Robbie Grossman has assumed Jimenez's roster spot.