Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Jimenez has hit safely in eight of nine games since returning from a calf injury in mid-June. This was his second multi-hit effort in that span, and he's gone 11-for-38 (.289) with three home runs and three doubles over the productive stretch. For the season, the outfielder is at a .264/.314/.471 slash line with nine homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and nine doubles over 44 contests.