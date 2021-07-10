Jimenez (pectoral) had his rehab outing at High-A Winston-Salem on Friday postponed due to rain.
Jimenez will get another opportunity to take at-bats Saturday, when the Dash compete in a doubleheader with Hickory. It's possible Jimenez is back in Chicago by the end of July.
