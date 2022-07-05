Jimenez (hamstring) concluded his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and rejoined the White Sox, but he won't be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jimenez played a nine-inning game in the outfield for Charlotte on Monday, so the White Sox may have wanted to give him a full day to recover before potentially activating him and adding him to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. After a two-week hiatus from game action at Triple-A, Jimenez appeared in 11 games upon resuming his rehab assignment June 21 and slashed an unremarkable .244/.311/.390 over that stretch, though he began to hit his stride with five hits over his final three contests. Assuming Jimenez ends up being activated Wednesday, the White Sox could deploy him as a designated hitter more frequently with the hope of avoiding a setback to his surgically repaired right hamstring. He's been on the shelf since late April while recovering from the injury.