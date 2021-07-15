Jimenez (pectoral) has gone 1-for-6 with a walk in two rehab games for Triple-A Charlotte this week.

Jimenez kicked off his rehab assignment with two games for High-A Winston-Salem over the weekend before moving up the ladder to Triple-A. The 24-year-old appeared as a designated hitter during the first rehab game, then moved to left field for the next three contests, including nine innings Wednesday. The outfielder has not played yet this season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during spring training. At the time of surgery in April, he was given a four-to-five month prognosis, and it looks like Jimenez will be returning just shy of that estimate.