Jimenez (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Jimenez concluded his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, but the White Sox waited an additional day before activating him. He's starting in left field and batting sixth during Wednesday's series finale against the Twins, but it's possible that the team gives him some additional looks as the designated hitter in the near future following his lengthy absence. Regardless of his position, the 25-year-old should see plenty of playing time. Over 11 games prior to sustaining his hamstring injury, he slashed .222/.256/.333 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs.
