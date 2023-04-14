Jimenez (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Jimenez resumed workouts almost immediately after hitting the injured list April 5, and he has now been activated after a minimum-length stay on the IL. The 26-year-old slugger got off to a slow start prior to straining his hamstring, slashing just .211/.318/.316 through 22 plate appearances.
