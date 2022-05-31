White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports.

During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically-repaired right hamstring, but he was apparently able to steer clear of a major setback. After resting the past two days, Jimenez resumed baseball activities Tuesday, and assuming his hamstring checked out fine following the workout, he'll be back in the Charlotte lineup Wednesday and Thursday as a designated hitter. The White Sox may want to see Jimenez make a start or two in the outfield during the rehab assignment before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.