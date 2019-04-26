Jimenez was reinstated off the bereavement list Friday.

Jimenez has been on the bereavement list since Monday as he returned home to mourn the passing of his grandmother. The 22-year-old is slashing .231/.286/.372 through 84 plate appearances in his rookie campaign and should reclaim his starting role in left field following the brief absence. Ervin Santana was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories