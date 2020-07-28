Jimenez (head) is not in the lineup for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland.

Jimenez left Sunday's game against the Twins after crashing into the outfield wall, though he's yet to be diagnosed with anything worse than "light-headedness." He'll sit for at least the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader, with Nicky Delmonico starting in left field, though there hasn't yet been word on whether or not he'll be available for the nightcap.