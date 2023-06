Jimenez (calf) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Jimenez will miss a fourth consecutive contest Tuesday as he continues to nurse a sore left calf. The team initially expected him to miss 4-5 days after suffering the injury Thursday, so he should be expected back in the lineup in the near future barring any sort of setback. Gavin Sheets will draw another start in right field and bat eighth in the series opener with Los Angeles.