Jimenez (adductor) remained out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus Atlanta.

Jimenez will miss a third straight start after tweaking his left adductor during Sunday's game against the Tigers. The White Sox maintain optimism that he will be able to avoid a stint on the injured list, and the rough weather conditions in Chicago also could have played a part in the club's decision to sit him again. Gavin Sheets will pick up another start at designated hitter Wednesday.