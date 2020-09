Jimenez (foot) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Manager Rick Renteria said Jimenez was unlikely to play this weekend after suffering the mild right foot sprain Thursday, and he's been held out of the lineup all three games, as expected. Assuming he won't appear off the bench, the 23-year-old finishes 2020 with a .296/.332/.559 slash line, 14 homers, 26 runs and 41 RBI in 55 games.