Jimenez (quadriceps) will be shut down until the start of spring training, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the outfield prospect was already scheduled to complete his stint in winter ball at the end of next week. Jimenez will now work on rehabbing the issue ahead of spring training, though nothing suggests that his availability will be in jeopardy due to this injury. Prior to getting hurt, he produced a stellar .448/.500/.759 slash line for Gigantes in the Dominican Winter League.