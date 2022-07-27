Jimenez isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Jimenez started four of the last five games and went 5-for-15 with two homers, three runs, two RBI and two strikeouts. AJ Pollock is starting in left field and batting third.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in nightcap•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Takes seat for Game 1•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tallies hit in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Unavailable Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Officially not starting Saturday•