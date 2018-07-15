Jimenez (thigh) was activated from the 7-day disabled list ahead of Triple-A Charlotte's game Sunday against Durham, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The White Sox's top prospect was sidelined for two weeks with a left adductor strain and didn't require a rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate before returning to Charlotte's active roster. Jimenez has been slowed a bit by multiple short-term injuries this season, but is still slashing an impeccable .313/.371/.541 across two stops this season. The 21-year-old could get a taste of the big leagues in the second half if he continues to rake against International League competition.