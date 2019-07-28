The White Sox reinstated Jimenez (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Jimenez suggested shortly before he was re-evaluated Saturday that he was a couple days away from returning from the IL, but the White Sox apparently felt satisfied enough with the condition of the rookie's bruised right elbow to bring him back before the weekend concluded. Chicago has yet to unveil its lineup for Sunday's series finale with Minnesota, but the team's decision to activate Jimenez suggests he'll likely be included in the starting nine.

