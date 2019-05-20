Jimenez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected Monday.

Jimenez hit a modest .241/.294/.380 in 21 games prior to landing on the injured list, and the White Sox will surely be expecting more following his nearly month-long absence. He looked fine on his rehab stint, hitting .318 in five games. Nicky Delmonico was optioned in a corresponding move.

