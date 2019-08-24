Jiminez returns to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers after having missed the past two games with hip soreness.

The rookie outfielder will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth against left-hander Kolby Allard. Jimenez is slashing .267/.292/.500 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored in 21 August games. The right-handed power hitter has homered 22 times in his first 91 big-league games.