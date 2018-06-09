White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns to lineup
Jimenez (side) is playing left field and batting third for Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, the radio broadcaster for the Birmingham Barons, Curt Bloom, reports.
Jimenez had missed the last two games due to a bruised side after being hit by a pitch, but the issue appeared to be minor, as he was able to return to action within a few days.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with bruised side•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Earns Southern League honor•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could see first-half promotion to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tearing it up in Double-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Plays first game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will join Birmingham on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...