White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Runs bases again
Jimenez (hamstring) ran the bases for a second straight day Saturday, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez, who also ran the bases Friday, is inching closer to a rehab assignment. While he's on the injured list, Nicky Delmonico is picking up starts in left field.
