White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Runs bases for first time
Jimenez (ankle) ran the bases Friday and is expected to do so again either Saturday or Sunday before starting a rehab assignment, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Jimenez hasn't been able to run the bases since spraining his ankle April 26 against Detroit, so this was a big step forward for the young outfielder. Assuming he's able to run bases once more over the weekend, he'll head to a minor-league affiliate for what should be a brief rehab stint, putting him on track to return later next week.
