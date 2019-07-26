Jimenez (elbow) is scheduled to take two rounds of live batting practice Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez is ready to face live pitching after resuming baseball activities earlier in the week. The White Sox will wait and see how the young outfielder feels following Friday's live BP sessions before determining the next step in his rehab. The hope is that Jimenez will be able to return from the injured list without completing a rehab assignment.