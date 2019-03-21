White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Scratched with cold
Jimenez was scratched from a minor-league game Thursday due to a cold, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez's six-year contract he signed Wednesday raised speculation that he'd be called up for Opening Day, though the team has yet to call him up after optioning him in mid-March. The young outfielder's cold is unlikely to affect Chicago's decision
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Extended, Opening Day possible
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Optioned to Triple-A
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Swats first spring homer
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Batting cleanup in spring opener
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Expected to start in minors
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Resting until spring training
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...