White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sees few fastballs
Jimenez saw just four fastballs over the 17 pitches in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to earn his first RBI.
Jimenez struck out in his first two at-bats and was thrown a lot of offspeed stuff. "We saw it a little bit early in camp when he was pressing a little bit, some of the way pitchers were attacking him was a little bit different from what he had seen before," said general manager Rick Hahn. "He's going to have to make some adjustments along the way. If he does get off to a hot start, they are going to quickly adjust to him and then the game of cat and mouse is going to be on." Jimenez will be the everyday left fielder and be given plenty of at-bats to make those adjustments Hahn refers to.
