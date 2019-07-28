Jimenez (elbow) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and will bat fifth Sunday against the Twins.

While Jimenez seems to have nearly moved past the bruised right elbow that required just over a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, the rookie is still in the midst of completing a throwing program, per James Fegan of The Athletic. As a result, Jimenez will likely be limited to DH duties for a few more days before returning to his usual post in left field. The elbow issue hasn't hindered Jimenez at the plate in recent workouts, so fantasy managers should feel fairly comfortable with keeping him in active lineups heading into the upcoming week.