Jimenez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and walked once in Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

As if on cue, Jimenez put up his best hitting effort of the spring hours after he signed a six-year contract, and general manager Rick Hahn suggested to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he'll break camp on the major-league roster. He returned from minor-league camp for the game and looks like he might stay. Chicago cleared a spot on the Opening Day roster when it optioned Nicky Delmonico to Triple-A.