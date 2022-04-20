Jimenez is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Guardians due to a sore left ankle, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Tony La Russa noted prior to the White Sox's 11-1 loss earlier Wednesday that Jimenez was dealing with some swelling in his foot after playing through the ankle injury he sustained from fouling a ball off himself. Jimenez was able to take batting practice Wednesday and could still be available as a pinch-hitter for the second game of the twin bill.