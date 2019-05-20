Jimenez (hamstring) did not play for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This news, coupled with Chicago optioning Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte after Sunday's game, fuels speculation that Jimenez will be activated ahead of Monday's game at Houston. Jimenez has hit .318 with a home run in five rehab games for the Knights.

