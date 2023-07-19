Jimenez (groin) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The White Sox made Jimenez available to pinch hit in Tuesday's series opener after he left the team's previous game Sunday against Atlanta due to left groin tightness, but he ultimately went unused in the 11-10 loss to the Mets. Jimenez will remain on the bench again Wednesday, and manager Pedro Grifol previously estimated that the slugger would miss around 4-to-5 days in total. With that in mind, Jimenez may not be a good bet to make it back in the lineup until this weekend's series in Minnesota.