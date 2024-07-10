Jimenez is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.
Jimenez will rest for the second game of the day after he served as Chicago's designated hitter in the team's 3-1 win in the early contest, going 1-for-3 with a base hit. Gavin Sheets will handle DH duties in the nightcap.
