Jimenez (leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Marlins.

Jimenez had to come out of the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees with a leg injury and evidently isn't feeling well enough to start Friday. The specifics of the injury aren't yet clear, but at this point it seems to be a day-to-day situation. Gavin Sheets is in right field and Jake Burger will be the designated hitter Friday.