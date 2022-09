Jimenez went 1-for-5 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Jimenez delivered his 11th home run of the season in the fourth inning. He's homered in two of his last three games -- also picking up five RBI and four runs scored -- and has gone deep five times in 15 contests since Aug. 23. Though he's been on the field inconsistently, Jimenez has maintained an excellent .302/.372/.488 line across 242 plate appearances on the campaign.