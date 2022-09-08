Jimenez went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Mariners.

Jimenez blasted a two-run homer off righty starter Luis Castillo with two outs in the fourth to draw the White Sox within two. The outfielder has hit four home runs and recorded 10 RBI over 42 at-bats in his last 14 games. The 25-year-old is significantly more productive against righties recording a .905 OPS in 180 plate appearances as opposed to a .686 OPS in 56 plate appearances against southpaws.