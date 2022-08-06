Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Tangers.
Jimenez led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season. Since the All-Star break, Jimenez has hit .422 with four long balls, eight RBI and eight runs scored across 12 games. Though he's been limited to only 119 plate appearances this season, Jimenez is slashing .288/.319/.477.
