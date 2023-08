Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the A's.

Jimenez has started five consecutive games -- all at cleanup -- since returning from a groin injury. He has had an unremarkable stretch since rejoining the lineup, though he did manage his 15th homer of the season and only third since the All-Star break. Jimenez will be a fixture in the lineup assuming health, but he's only been able to suit up for 89 of the team's 129 contests on the campaign.