Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.
Jimenez and Gavin Sheets went back-to-back with solo homers in the fourth inning, but those were the only two runs Chicago managed in the loss. The long ball extended Jimenez's modest hitting streak to six games, during which he's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with a pair of homers and six RBI. Jimenez has missed much of the season due to injuries, but he's hit 15 homers -- his most since his rookie 2019 campaign -- over 77 games.
