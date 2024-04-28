Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Jimenez was able to single and then come around to score on an RBI single by Robbie Grossman in the bottom of the fourth. He later added two more base knocks in the contest, notching his second straight multi-hit performance and his fourth in the last nine games. Over that stretch, Jimenez has batted .351 with three home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored, three walks and a stolen base over 37 at-bats.