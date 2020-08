Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run, one run scored and two RBI on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Jimenez was the final batter in a series of four consecutive homers for the White Sox in the fifth inning. It was seventh home run of the season, and fourth in his past five contests. Jimenez now has a .267/.291/.573 line across 79 plate appearances to go along with 17 RBI and nine runs scored.