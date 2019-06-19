White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Stays hot at plate
Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
Jimenez provided the game-winning runs in the ninth frame, taking Pedro Strop deep on a two-run shot for his 12th home run of the season. It was redemption for Jimenez, as he came to the plate with the bases-loaded in the first inning, but grounded into a double plate to squander the chance. He's proven plenty efficient at the plate of late however, smacking six home runs in his past nine games while also recording five multi-hit games in the same span. After a slow start to the season, Jimenez is suddenly hitting .254/.310/.497 across 187 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes yard twice in rout•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heating up in June•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in second straight game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits seventh homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: HIts in third straight•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Delivers early runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal