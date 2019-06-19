Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Jimenez provided the game-winning runs in the ninth frame, taking Pedro Strop deep on a two-run shot for his 12th home run of the season. It was redemption for Jimenez, as he came to the plate with the bases-loaded in the first inning, but grounded into a double plate to squander the chance. He's proven plenty efficient at the plate of late however, smacking six home runs in his past nine games while also recording five multi-hit games in the same span. After a slow start to the season, Jimenez is suddenly hitting .254/.310/.497 across 187 plate appearances.