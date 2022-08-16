Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

With two more hits Monday, the 25-year-old now has a five-game hitting streak and is slashing .400/.433/.491 since the beginning of August. While he only has one home run in that 14-game stretch, he is hitting the ball with authority, and his 9% HR/FB rate should regress towards his career average of 26%. Impressively, he has also not hit a single infield popup since the beginning of August and has only done so in 2.9% of his plate appearances this season.