Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.