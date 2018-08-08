White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still dealing with flu-like symptoms
Jimenez (illness) won't return to the lineup Tuesday for Triple-A as he continues to battle flu-like symptoms, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Jimenez has been held out of the lineup since Sunday as he deals with the illness, but isn't expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time. The 21-year-old is still considered day-to-day as he nears a promotion to the big leagues.
