Jimenez (hamstring) suffered a "significant" injury Saturday, but it is not expected to end his season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez was carted off the field after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. Though no formal move has been made, it appears a certainty that Jimenez will land on the injured list. Andrew Vaughn's at-bats look more secure, and Gavin Sheets could see a significant uptick in playing time with Jimenez out.
