White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sustains strain to pectoral muscle
Jimenez suffered a mild strain of his left pectoral muscle, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Jimenez will be held out of baseball activities for approximately a week and work in extended spring training before rejoining Double-A Birmingham.
One of baseball's top prospects will be brought along slowly before starting the minor-league season with the Barons. Jimenez, 21, unleashed a .353/.397/.559 line across 73 plate appearances with Birmingham in 2017 and could reach the majors for more than a September cup of coffee this season if he keeps crushing it on the farm.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...