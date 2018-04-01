Jimenez suffered a mild strain of his left pectoral muscle, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Jimenez will be held out of baseball activities for approximately a week and work in extended spring training before rejoining Double-A Birmingham.

One of baseball's top prospects will be brought along slowly before starting the minor-league season with the Barons. Jimenez, 21, unleashed a .353/.397/.559 line across 73 plate appearances with Birmingham in 2017 and could reach the majors for more than a September cup of coffee this season if he keeps crushing it on the farm.