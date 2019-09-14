White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Swats 27th homer
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, another run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.
Jimenez's solo shot came in the ninth inning to produce the eventual final score after the Mariners came within a run in the eighth. Jimenez also scored on a Yoan Moncada triple in the third after getting aboard with a walk. The outfielder has gone 7-for-20 with five runs scored and 10 RBI in his last five games. For the year, he's hitting .254/.306/.487 with 27 homers, 68 RBI and 58 runs scored.
