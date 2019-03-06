Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Jimenez belted his first homer of the spring and made a nice diving catch in left field. The White Sox's top prospect is hitting just .176 (3-for-17), but his spring performance will not alter the organization's plans to have him up at some point in April to play everyday in left.

More News
Our Latest Stories